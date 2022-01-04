VDH doctor explains pros, cons of rapid antigen and PCR COVID tests

NORFOLK, Va. - As more and more people get tested for COVID, questions are popping up about what different test results mean.

There are two primary tests being used. One is a rapid/antigen test. The other is a molecular PCR test.

Many people are using rapid at-home test kits to try and determine whether or not they're infected, but a doctor from VDH says they are less sensitive than PCR tests.

"Most of the antigen tests do a good job at picking up people who are basically early enough in infection that they have a lot of virus that is circulating that's going to be picked up by the antigen test. PCR does a little bit better than that," said Dr. Brooke Rossheim from the Virginia Department of Health.

Antigen test results generally are available in 10 to 15 minutes while PCR tests results can take a few days to come back.

News 3 has been hearing reports of people testing negative on a rapid test, but later testing positive on a PCR test when they were taken the same day.

Dr. Rossheim said that is possible.

"PCR tests are somewhat more sensitive than antigen tests and that's something that we've known all along, so that's sort of the nature of one difference between the two tests," he said.

