VDH partners with Norfolk Dollar General to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations for people 12 and up

NORFOLK, Va. - The Virginia Department of Health will partner with a local Dollar General store to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations to the public.

According to the VDH, the Dollar General located at 3350 Chesapeake Boulevard in Norfolk will begin offering vaccinations Thursday, November 4. It's one of several stores across the Commonwealth participating in the pilot vaccination program.

The vaccination clinics are intended for individuals 12 years and older who have not received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations are also available for those seeking their second dose, third dose or booster shots.

Pediatric Pfizer vaccines for individuals 5-11 years of age will not be available during the initial roll-out of the pilot program.

The Dollar General will offer COVID-19 vaccinations on the following days and times:

Thursday, November 4, 3-7 p.m.

Sunday, November 7, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Wednesday, November 10, noon-4 p.m.

For more information about which type of COVID-19 vaccine will be available and the days and times of the clinics, call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).

Vaccinations will be offered at the Norfolk Dollar General until the pilot program ends Monday, November 22. Additional vaccination clinic times and dates will be added later.