VDH receives grant worth nearly $10 million for nursing homes and long-term care facilities

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health, or VDH, has received a grant worth $9.9 million for nine organizations in the state.

VDH announced the grant on Tuesday Dec. 6. The grant money is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The organizations receiving grant money are nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the state. The funds aim to help the organizations in their ongoing response to COVID-19, which entails infection prevention and improved protection for those living, working and visiting the healthcare establishments.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Colin Greene said, “The funding will enhance existing services and create new models that focus on the health and well-being of the individuals they serve.”

These are the nine organizations receiving grant money: