VDH reports measles cases in northern and central Virginia from individuals that recently traveled from Afghanistan

RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has identified five people that have been diagnosed with measles.

The VDH says the people confirmed to have measles recently traveled from Afghanistan as part of the United States government’s emergency evacuation efforts. They are reaching out to people in the Central Health Region and the Northern Health Region who may have been exposed to those individuals.

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts have worked with a Richmond area hospital to identify and notify individuals potentially exposed at the hospital on September 10. The Piedmont Health District also is working with federal partners to identify exposures at Fort Pickett in Nottoway County.

In addition, officials are working together to identify people who may have been exposed at Dulles International Airport and other locations.

Most people get vaccinated against measles as kids. Two doses are recommended for most individuals, with the first dose given at age 12 to 15 months and the second prior to kindergarten entry, at age 4 to 6 years.

Measles is highly contagious and spread through coughing, sneezing, and contact with droplets from the nose, mouth or throat of an infected individual.

Those traveling internationally should be evaluated for measles immunity and vaccinated as needed. Infants too young to be vaccinated should avoid travel to areas with measles until they can be vaccinated.

