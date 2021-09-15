VDH still working on QR code to help prove vaccination status

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Last month, the Virginia Department of Health said a new tool to help people verify their vaccination status through QR code would launch in two to three weeks, but the department said Wednesday it's still being worked on and more information would be released soon.

The tool is meant to help people prove to businesses that they are vaccinated. Users would have a QR code that a business or other venue could scan to verify proof.

Several other states already have these tools in place, including North Carolina, as more and more businesses are requiring vaccination proof for entry.

"We certainly want to make it easy for people to participate in those things if that's a requirement of a private sector entity," said Dr. Danny Avula, the state vaccination czar.

Many people have turned to pharmacies and drug stores to get their shots over the last several months. On Wednesday, Rite Aid announced it's partnering with an app called CLEAR to help people who got their shots at Rite Aid have an easy way to provide proof.

“With CLEAR, you are always you and it shouldn’t take a wallet full of cards to prove your identity and vaccination status,” said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CLEAR CEO, in a statement. “Today, proof of vaccination is more important than ever, and we are excited to work together with Rite Aid to help empower patients with an easy and secure digital vaccine card.”