VDH to send voice and text messages to Virginians eligible to receive booster

Starting Monday, November 28, the Virginia Department of Health will send voice and text messages to remind Virginians of their eligibility to receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

Residents aged 50+ in the Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Three Rivers, and Virginia Beach Health Districts will receive the VDH message for the COVID-19 Bivalent Booster.

Those residents will only receive a message if VDH records indicate they are eligible for, but have not yet received a booster shot.

The message will look like the following:

Virginia Department of Health records indicate you are eligible for a COVID-19 bivalent booster. Schedule an appointment at https://vaccines.gov/ or call (877) 829-4682.

Now residents do not need to wait for this notification to get a bivalent booster and can check their eligibility now with VDH.

For questions about eligibility to receive the booster, or if one believes they have been contacted in error, please contact the VDH call center for a review of your record. Call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages.