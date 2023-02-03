VDOE miscalculation in school funding could cost Hampton Roads schools millions

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – A major miscalculation in state aid could cause negative ripple effects on school districts in Hampton Roads and across the state.

Leaders with the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) say the error led to an overestimated amount of funding promised to school districts totaling approximately $201 million for this school year and next. As a result, schools could be getting less aid than expected.

Newport News Public Schools second grade teacher Cary Nolan worries cuts might be made to make up for the loss.

“I’m afraid that we as teachers, number we don’t get paid enough already. Number two, I’m afraid it’s going to affect funding for the schools and limit our resources even more than does now,” Nolan said.

On Jan. 23, the VDOE discovered the tool it uses to calculate how much money each school district gets, did not factor in the repealed state grocery tax, which helped fund schools.

VDOE spokesman Charles Pyle said the local basic aid funding estimate was overstated.

In a statement Pyle said, “The actual allocations to school divisions have been accurate and the Governor's budget is accurate. VDOE leadership alerted General Assembly appropriations staff, the Governor's Office, VASS leadership, and the Department of Budget and Planning (DPB). A new estimating tool will be provided for school divisions to use next week when the House and Senate approve their respective versions of the budget.”

In a statement, Virginia Education Association (VEA) President Dr. James J. Fedderman called the miscalculation a blow to already underfunded public schools.

“It is inexcusable that due to an error on the part of Gov. Youngkin’s administration, already underfunded school divisions from across the Commonwealth could be getting even less funding than they were promised. It now falls on the General Assembly to clean up the mess the administration created with their incompetence and make an amendment to the state budget to fix this problem immediately. With $4.5 billion in available funding in this budget, lawmakers have more than adequate funds available to fix this mistake, as well as help account for massive inflation over the past two years. Gov. Youngkin will have to live with less tax breaks for profitable corporations in this budget so schools don’t have to pay for his administration’s mistake.”

Chad Stewart, a policy analyst with the VEA, said the announcement was startling.

“I think many of us were blindsided in the education community,” he said.

Stewart said lots of school districts have already put together their budgets for next school year.