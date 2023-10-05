VDOT asks for public feedback on 2 proposed intersections in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation held two meetings Wednesday to share design plans for two proposed intersection projects.

Both projects, the Western Intersection and the Eastern Intersection at the Intermodal Connector in Norfolk, are designed to support Naval operations, facility access and emergency readiness, according to VDOT. They should also enhance access to the Virginia Port Authority’s Northern Gate and reduce traffic volumes on adjacent city roads.

The proposed plans for the Western Intersection include construction of a new intersection on the western side of the Intermodal Connector, near the exit ramp to Seabee Road and Hampton Boulevard, according to VDOT. The proposed project will expand the existing one-directional ramp between the Intermodal Connector and Seabee Road to accommodate two-way traffic.

The proposed plans for the Eastern Intersection include construction of a new intersection on the eastern side of the Intermodal Connector, located approximately 0.2 miles west of I-564, according to VDOT. These plans are designed to directly connect the Naval Station’s residences and facilities in the Camp Allen area to the Intermodal Connector for improved access to I-564 and Hampton Boulevard.

The public can provide comments on the proposed projects until Oct. 14 by emailing the project manager, Frank Fabian, at Frank.Fabian@VDOT.Virginia.gov.

For more information on the Western Intersection and the Eastern Intersection visit VDOT's website.