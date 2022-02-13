VDOT extends enrollment deadline for 2022 Toll Relief Program

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation has extended enrollment for the 2022 Toll Relief Program.

The last day for Norfolk and Portsmouth residents to apply for toll relief benefits is now February 19.

The program provides 50% off tolls for 2-axle vehicles, including motorcycles, passenger cars, SUV’s, pickups and vans, at the Downtown and Midtown tunnels to qualified residents for up to 10 trips per week.

To qualify, Norfolk and Portsmouth residents must earn $30,000 or less per year. Residents must apply in person and bring proof of income and residency to the E-ZPass Customer Service Centers in either Norfolk or Portsmouth.

Norfolk E-ZPass Customer Service Center: 1701 Church St. Norfolk, VA 23504

Portsmouth E-ZPass Customer Service Center: 4010 Victory Blvd. Portsmouth, VA 23701

Benefits will apply to trips beginning March 1. Current program participants must re-enroll each year. For more information on the Toll Relief Program, click here.

