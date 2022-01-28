VDOT prepares roads in Hampton Roads for next round of winter weather

SUFFOLK, Va. - As another winter storm approaches our area, VDOT has started preparing.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Hampton Roads District has begun preparations for the storm coming to the area this weekend and advises motorists to limit nonessential travel beginning Friday afternoon. VDOT says motorists must avoid travel, especially during the evening rush hour, through the weekend, because travel will be hazardous.

Thursday morning, VDOT crews mobilized for pretreatment activities on the interstates, primary and high-volume secondary roads.

They say this work is expected to be completed no later than Friday morning.

Crews have already gathered material and loaded equipment. Additional equipment loaded with plows and spreaders is ready on standby to address road conditions that the storm may bring.

Beginning Friday, crews will work in shifts as part of 24-hour operations to clear and treat the roads.

The 64 Express Lanes (reversible roadway) will be closed starting as early as 6 p.m. on Friday through 5 a.m. on Monday to allow for safer and more efficient snow removal operations.

VDOT says if travel is necessary:

Stay home. Avoid all nonessential travel.

Do not pass or cut off snow plows.

Give crews time and space to treat roads, with extra caution in work zones.

If snow or ice is on the road, conditions are hazardous.

Remove snow and ice from vehicles before traveling.

Call 911 if you have an emergency.

