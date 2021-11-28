VDOT ready to keep Virginia's roads safe as winter season approaches

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As we enter into colder times and seasons, VDOT says they are prepared to keep Virginia's roads cleared and safe.

VDOT says they are prepared for any upcoming snow and winter weather. Staffing, equipment and materials are in place and ready to go when winter arrives.

"Virginia motorists can be confident in the Virginia Department of Transportation's preparedness for our winter weather season," said VDOT Chief of Maintenance and Operations Kevin Gregg. “We learned new processes last year due to the pandemic and a heavy snow season. Those experiences, along with our continued training, have equipped us to handle the snow and ice that may impact the 128,000 lane miles of roadway we maintain across the Commonwealth."

They say about $211 million was set aside specifically for winter weather. More than 2,500 VDOT crew members and additional contractors are available for snow removal statewide.

VDOT also says more than 10,800 pieces of snow-removal equipment, including trucks, loaders and motor graders are ready to be used in the upcoming weather. More than 706,000 tons of salt, sand and treated abrasives and more than 2.4 million gallons of liquid calcium chloride and salt brine has also been prepared.

If snow reaches two inches or more anywhere in the state, VDOT activates an online snowplow tracking map.

During the winter, drivers should always monitor weather forecasts and have a winter weather driving prepared. When inclement weather arrives, visit 511 or call 511 for up-to-date information on road and traffic conditions before travel.

