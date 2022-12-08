Watch Now
VDOT says it's ready for winter

Posted at 12:39 AM, Dec 08, 2022
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation said it's ready for winter.

On Wednesday, the agency announced a budget of $7 million for the winter, and that's just for Hampton Roads. It includes more than 2,200 VDOT workers and contractors to clear any snow the area gets.

That money is also for more than 11,000 pieces of snow removal equipment from trucks to loaders and nearly 700,000 tons of salt, sand and on top of that, another 2.3 million gallons of brine to treat roadways.

VDOT officials said preparations actually started in June and July.

