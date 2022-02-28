VDOT seeks feedback on ways to improve transportation surrounding Newport News intersection

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Motorists have the opportunity to have their voices heard with a Newport News survey on transportation at the Jefferson Avenue and Fort Eustis Boulevard intersection.

The City of Newport News is seeking feedback from travelers on a transportation study assessing potential safety, operational and transit access improvements at the Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) and Fort Eustis Boulevard (Route 105) intersection.

VDOT says the study's goal is to analyze transportation issues at the intersection, which include traffic traveling from the I-64 west off-ramp (exit 250). The study also focuses on providing enhanced pedestrian, bicycle, and transit access.

The survey is being conducted as part of the new program, Project Pipeline, which was created by the Commonwealth Transportation Board.

To participate in the survey and to learn more information, click here. The survey ends on March 14.

