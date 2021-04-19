VDOT seeks input on changes to I-264/Brambleton Avenue interchange in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - VDOT wants to hear from the public regarding the Interstate 264/Brambleton Avenue interchange in Norfolk by conducting a study.

VDOT says they are studying ways to enhance safety, improve mobility and reduce congestion through a STARS (Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions) study in the vicinity of the interchange.

The study is considering improvements at the I-264/Brambleton Avenue interchange area, from the Park Avenue intersection in the north to the Kimball Terrace intersection in the south.

VDOT says the main concern in this study is congestion on the I-264 west off-ramp to Brambleton Avenue northbound during morning rush hour.

According to a release from VDOT, some of these potential improvements include:

· Improved traffic signal timing/operations;

· Modification to intersection lane configurations;

· Access Management;

· Pedestrian/bicycle facilities; and

· Innovative Intersections

This survey is a follow-up to the May 2019 survey. This survey will be available until May 10. The study is expected to be finalized as early as summer 2021.

To complete the survey, click here.

For special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact VDOT Civil Rights at 757-956-3000 or at TTY/TTD 711.