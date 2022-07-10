RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) need the public's feedback on travel preferences.

They are encouraging residents throughout Virginia to respond to survey requests seeking input on travel preferences and opinions.

The results from these surveys will help officials and planners determine where and how to make transportation investments for improvements such as bridges and roads, as well as cycling, walking, and other transit projects. VDOT says any information provided on either survey will be confidential.

Virginians will be randomly selected to receive requests for the following survey, via mail:

The National Household Travel Survey

The National Household Travel Survey is conducted every five to seven years by the Federal Highway Administration.

Respondents receive access to a secure website where they will be asked to answer questions regarding their household, vehicles, and daily travel. The survey will take about 15 minutes to complete.

Those who complete the survey will receive a $10 check. Depending on the responses provided, follow-up questions may be asked with additional compensation.

VDOT says the $2 bill attached to the letter is an initial thank you.

The National Household Travel Survey began in January 2022 and will run until January 2023. To learn more about the National Household Travel Survey, click here.

VTrans Biennial Transportation Survey

The Virginia Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment, in partnership with WBA Research, is conducting a survey to support the Virginia Transportation Plan (VTrans), which guides the development of transportation goals and objectives, as well as the selection of transportation projects.

For this survey, respondents will use a password to access a secure website, where they will complete the 20-minute survey. Respondents who complete the survey will receive a $10 e-gift card.

If you receive the survey and prefer to answer the survey over the phone, you may call 833-397-4141 to schedule an interview at your convenience.

The VTrans Biennial Transportation Survey is scheduled to begin July 8 and run until October 2022.

For more about the VTrans Biennial Transportation Survey click here.