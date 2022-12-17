VDOT to lift lane closures this holiday season to ease travel across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – VDOT is helping to ease travel this holiday season for those traveling to visit family and friends.

VDOT says they will suspend most highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for the holidays.

This will begin at noon on Friday, December 23, until noon on Tuesday, December 7. It will also continue in the new year starting from noon Friday, December 30 until noon Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time, VDOT explains.

Check VDOT’s website [r20.rs6.net] for the latest travel alerts in your area and around the state.

Additionally, VDOT says they have a number of resources available for holiday travelers to plan ahead, adjust for traffic and road conditions and stay safe to and from their destinations.

VDOT's online interactive travel-trends map shows congestion periods anticipated on Virginia interstates during the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holiday periods, based on historical data.

Based on pre-pandemic and last year's travel patterns, VDOT anticipates that the busiest travel days of the holiday period will be Thursday, December 22, Wednesday, December 28, and Thursday, December 29.

For our area specifically, VDOT is providing a schedule for Hampton Roads' HOV, tunnels, and other information.

There will be no HOV restrictions Sundays on I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV Diamond Lanes.

There will be no tolls on the I-64 Express Lanes in Norfolk on Christmas Day or on New Year’s Day. The I-64 Express Lanes in Norfolk are free and open to all motorists outside of normal operating hours, including Sundays. For more info, click here.

For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by clicking here, or call 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).