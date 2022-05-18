Watch
News

Actions

VDOT to show off new tunnels of HRBT expansion project

VDOT to show off new tunnels of HRBT expansion project
HRBT expansion project.png
VDOT
HRBT expansion project.png
Posted at 8:20 AM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 08:20:35-04

CAPE CHARLES, Va. - VDOT is providing a peak into how new tunnels are being built that will be used in the HRBT expansion project on Wednesday morning.

Officials will provide members of the media with a tour to show the "enormous" concrete segments.

A tunnel boring machine will be used to one day lift and place the pre-constructed segments into the place.

Work on the $3.8 billion project has been underway since 2020 and is expected to be completed in 2025.

Stay with News 3 for updates on the tour.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home