VDOT to show off new tunnels of HRBT expansion project

CAPE CHARLES, Va. - VDOT is providing a peak into how new tunnels are being built that will be used in the HRBT expansion project on Wednesday morning.

Officials will provide members of the media with a tour to show the "enormous" concrete segments.

A tunnel boring machine will be used to one day lift and place the pre-constructed segments into the place.

Work on the $3.8 billion project has been underway since 2020 and is expected to be completed in 2025.

