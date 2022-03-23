VDOT wants driver input on potential improvement to a bypass near Route 168 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is looking for public feedback for improvements that can be made near the Chesapeake Expressway.

They said the input will help with a transportation study that is assessing potential operational and safety improvements for a corridor segment of Battlefield Boulevard at the Route 168 Bypass (Chesapeake Expressway) interchange, as well as between Gainsborough Square and the intersection of Kempsville Road/Great Bridge Boulevard in Chesapeake.

“The study will identify and analyze traffic operations and safety issues along this corridor, its intersections, and the Route 168 Bypass interchange, with a focus on providing congestion mitigation, as well as enhanced pedestrian, bicycle and transit access,” VDOT said.

If you have experience on that roadway, VDOT wants you to weigh in by clicking here.

Additionally, through April 5, 2022, you can view study materials with a presentation and an executive summary by clicking here.