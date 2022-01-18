VDOT wants your feedback on how to improve Route 17 in Suffolk and Isle of Wight

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Virginia Department of Transportation wants your input.

The agency is asking for feedback to improve Route 17 in Suffolk and Isle of Wight County.

It's all part of a plan studying ways to enhance safety, preserve capacity and improve mobility in the area without large-scale roadway widening.

This is the second of three surveys created to gather feedback on recommendations to improve travel conditions on Route 17. This survey focused specifically on the portion of Route 17 in Suffolk from College Drive to Route 258 at the Isle of Wight County line.

You'll be asked to rate and prioritize proposed improvements to this corridor, and a separate survey will be conducted for the portion of Route 17 in Isle of Wight County in the spring.

The survey is open until January 31. Click here to share your thoughts.

Virginia Department of Transportation

