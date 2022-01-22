VDOT warns motorists to watch for potential icy roads

SUFFOLK, Va., - Now that the winter storm has passed through Hampton Roads, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews are continuing to clear interstates and city roads.

Temperatures are expected to drop, so areas where snow may have melt, may freeze.

According to VDOT, current road conditions are moderate, meaning that snow, slush or ice may still be on major parts of the roads. Crews across local areas will continue to treat roads with salt to break down ice and apply sand in critical spots. VDOt warns motorists that bridges and overpasses freeze before roads and caution should be exercised if travel is absolutely necessary.

If travel is necessary:

Stay home. Avoid all nonessential travel.

Do not pass or cut off snow plows.

Give crews time and space to treat roads, with extra caution in work zones.

If snow or ice is on the road, conditions are hazardous.

Remove snow and ice from vehicles before traveling.