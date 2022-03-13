VDOT warns travelers of dangerous driving conditions due to high winds

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Virginia Department of Transportation warns motorists to drive with caution due to high winds and some regions receiving inches of snow.

VDOT says the weather is causing a range of travel impacts across the state.

High winds create hazardous driving conditions, especially for taller vehicles. Mountain inclines, wide-open highway segments and high-rise bridges, are prone to wind impacts.

Sub-freezing temperatures are expected tonight, making any water on travel lanes refreeze. Bridges and overpasses typically freeze first.

VDOT says travelers should monitor forecasts along their entire route, as forecasts may vary in different parts of the state.

Motorists must remain vigilant and alert while traveling overnight and in the morning, and should adapt speeds to road conditions.

VDOT crews are preparing roads in impacted regions and will plow in places where at least two inches of snow fell.

VDOT reminds motorists to:



When visibility is poor; driving is hazardous.

There is no safe way to drive in icy conditions.

If you must travel:

Review and be familiar with alternative routes to destination Clear snow and ice from your vehicle before driving Slow down and allow plenty of time to reach your destination Avoid passing snowplows and other heavy equipment or following too closely to allow VDOT crews room to work Keep an emergency winter weather kit [r20.rs6.net] in your vehicle which includes food, water, first aid materials, tools and blankets in the event of a breakdown or stoppage.

Call 911 if you have an emergency.

