VDOT workers clean up series of chicken gut spills on Eastern Shore roads

NORTHAMPTON CO., Va. - Officials on the Eastern Shore have been dealing with a series of chicken gut spills on U.S. 13 since Saturday night.

According to Exmore PD Chief Angelo DiMartino, the first spill was Saturday night around 9 p.m. DiMartino says it was a small spill and VDOT workers cleaned it up quickly. Fire crews also put down an absorbing compound called Speedy-Dry.

Another spill occurred around 10:30 p.m. VDOT crews were on scene cleaning it up until about 6 a.m. Sunday.

A third spill happened earlier Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes of U.S. 13 in front of the McDonald's restaurant at State Route 652.

Around 1 p.m., a large fourth spill occurred in front of the Truist Bank at Shore Plaza. The last spill caused VDOT workers to hand-shovel a half-mile-long trail of chicken guts.

DiMartino said that the last spill was from a truck hauling for Valley Proteins. The driver was charged with failing to secure a load and driving with a suspended license.

News 3 has reached out to Valley Protein for comment.

Police warn drivers not to drive in this material if they see it. They say it smells really bad and could cause tires to skid if brakes are applied hard.

