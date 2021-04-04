Vegan pizza ghost kitchen finds a new home in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A new ghost kitchen has emerged in Chesterfield, offering the vegan version of a classic comfort food.

Green Ghost Pizza launched two weeks ago with a menu of vegan first pizzas, hoping to turn any pizza lover into a Green Ghost fan.

Located inside of Sugar Shack on Huguenot Road, the vegan first kitchen also includes vegan wings, garlic knots and non- vegan pizza on its menu.

Joi Fultz

“We have people that eat meat but come here just for how good the vegan pizza is,” said Austin Perez, manager at Sugar Shack.

Green Ghost is Sugar Shack's newest vegan concept. Vegan burgers, chicken sandwiches and donuts are also sold inside of the restaurant.

“We are always trying new things here, trying to test the waters and see what works out,” said Perez.

A popular pizza like the ‘Veggie Lovers’ includes made from scratch dough and pizza sauce and is topped with fresh tomatoes, onions, mushrooms and arugula.

Joi Fultz

“My favorite is the Hawaiian Volcano, I know it’s controversial because it has pineapple on it, but I love it on my pizza. It has a hot honey drizzle on it,” added Perez.

Green Ghost is offering a special everyday of the week, including buy one get one free pizza on Wednesdays.

More information on their daily deals can be found on their website, Facebook or Instagram.

