NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - No injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a Verizon store in Newport News Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 1200 block of Warwick Boulevard at 11:51 a.m. for reports of a crash.

A woman was driving the vehicle and was not charged in relation to the crash. Police said they believe this was just an accident, and alcohol was not involved.