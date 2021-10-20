Watch
News

Actions

Vehicle crashes into school bus in Camden County; Officers respond to scene

items.[0].image.alt
The Daily Advance
Photo from the scene taken by The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance.png
Posted at 4:34 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 16:40:57-04

CAMDEN Co., N.C. - Police are responding to a crash between a school bus and a vehicle in Camden County Wednesday evening.

A viewer called News 3 and reported seeing a speeding motorist that crashed into the school bus.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office told News 3 that a situation like this was happening, but added that crews are currently on scene and there's no further information available as the news is breaking.

They added that the crash was near the intersection of Gumberry Road and U.S. Highway 158.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections