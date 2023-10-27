Vehicle driven by Southampton Co. deputy sheriff collides with trash collection truck

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — A vehicle being driven by a Southampton County deputy sheriff collided with a Southampton Public Works roll-off truck used for trash collection.

This crash happened on October 27, at around 10:49 a.m. on Meherrin Road near White House Road in front of the Courtland Refuse Collection Site, according to Chief Deputy Major Camden S. Cobb.

The driver and only occupant of the Sheriff’s Office vehicle and one of the occupants of the Public Works truck were transported to Southampton Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. A second occupant of the Public Works truck was assessed by EMS on scene and was not transported, Major Cobb reported.

Meherrin Road was closed in both directions from approximately 10:49 a.m. until 12:10 p.m. Both lanes are now open.

The Virginia State Police were called to investigate the crash.