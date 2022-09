CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. - A vehicle ran off a highway and struck a home early Monday morning.

Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash at 5:33 a.m.

The crash occurred next to J.P. Knapp School.

According to officials, the vehicle ran off Highway 168 and struck a home. There were no injuries reported.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Officials tell us alcohol does not appear to be a factor.