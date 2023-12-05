Vehicle with 3 men inside shot at in Suffolk; shooter struck by vehicle: Police

SUFFOLK, Va. — A vehicle with three men inside was shot at on Tuesday afternoon, according to Suffolk police.

Around 12:06 p.m., officials received a call regarding a shooting incident in the 100 block of Lee Street.

Police tell us that a man opened fire, striking an occupied vehicle with three men inside. The driver of the vehicle then struck the shooter with his car, injuring him, police explained. The shooter received non-life threating injures and was treated on the scene by Suffolk Fire & Rescue and transported to an area hospital.

The vehicle left the scene, and according to police, was stopped at a separate location at W. Constance Road and W. Washington Street. No injuries were reported from the occupants of the vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing, and there is no further information available for release.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact Suffolk police or Suffolk Crime Line.