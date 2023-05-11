Vehicles at CBBT toll plaza selected at random for 'special security check'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "All vehicles subject to search."

That's what travelers in Virginia Beach saw on an electronic message board Wednesday evening on the northbound approach to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel toll plaza near Shore Drive.

A Norfolk police bomb squad vehicle and a Virginia Beach police special operations truck were there as well, prompting both curiosity and concern among citizens traveling through the area.

Jeff Horowitz with TSA explained that it was an effort of a TSA VIPR (Visible Intermodal Prevention and Response) team, which consisted of a variety of agencies at local and federal levels.

Sgt. Rogers with Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel police told News 3 it was a "special event" that CBBT police were conducting in partnership with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The "special security check" was for safety purposes, Rogers said, adding that a random selection process was used to determine which vehicles were searched.