Watch Now
News

Actions

Vehicles at CBBT toll plaza selected at random for 'special security check'

345616472_1206833799834510_573019650424233176_n.png
Lauren Schroeder
345616472_1206833799834510_573019650424233176_n.png
345621650_3589141818039523_5021999522935173735_n (1).png
345615449_1286767835556918_5768764944061083344_n.png
345637653_3595118054105379_2674911479884280147_n.png
345622458_621426673199667_8416314520376767580_n.png
Posted at 2:01 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 14:01:33-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "All vehicles subject to search."

That's what travelers in Virginia Beach saw on an electronic message board Wednesday evening on the northbound approach to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel toll plaza near Shore Drive.

A Norfolk police bomb squad vehicle and a Virginia Beach police special operations truck were there as well, prompting both curiosity and concern among citizens traveling through the area.

Jeff Horowitz with TSA explained that it was an effort of a TSA VIPR (Visible Intermodal Prevention and Response) team, which consisted of a variety of agencies at local and federal levels.

Sgt. Rogers with Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel police told News 3 it was a "special event" that CBBT police were conducting in partnership with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The "special security check" was for safety purposes, Rogers said, adding that a random selection process was used to determine which vehicles were searched.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV