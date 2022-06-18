Venue changes for Gloucester's Juneteenth celebration following threats of possible violence

GLOUCESTER, Va. - Gloucester NAACP has announced a change of venue for Sunday's Juneteenth celebration.

The Juneteenth Celebration 2022 Committee have announced that their program scheduled for Sunday, June 19 from 2-5 p.m. will be held as planned, but in a different location.

The celebration will return to The First United Baptist Church, 6188 George Washington Memorial Highway.

Gloucester NAACP says all are welcome and the afternoon will be filled of inspiration, education, music, fellowship, and fun. Guests should bring their own lawn chairs.

"In these challenging times in our country’s history, it is crucial that people of faith and good will stand up to bullies and declare that we are not afraid," the organization stated on its Facebook.

They say the change in venue is due to when their partners at Flat Iron Crossroads decided to cancel their weekend of Juneteenth festivities out of an abundance of caution after a threat of possible violence was posted on a local Facebook page.

Law enforcement is investigating the threat.

"The Juneteenth Celebration 2022 committee will not be intimidated and we will proceed with our event. We are in communication with law enforcement to provide security on Sunday afternoon. We invite people of all races and religions who agree with us to join in celebrating this important date in the journey for freedom for African Americans," the post states.

