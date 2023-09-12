Veteran owned brewery topic of public forum in Norfolk, here's what's next

NORFOLK Va. — Controversy over a brewing company continues. Norfolk families are voicing their opinion about the Armed Forces Brewing Company taking over O'Connor Brewery.

"Seeing them set up a business that functions on so much hate and exclusion and transphobia. I'm not a fan of it," said Andrew Rios, who's concerned about Armed Forces Brewing Company.

Rios concerns stem from anti-LGBTQ views and tweets posted on social media, along with other alleged comments that don't sit well with Rios, leading him and his wife to sit in on the civic league meeting.

Alan Beal, the CEO of Armed Forces Brewing Company, was at the meeting to address their concerns.

Kelsey Jones/WTKR

"People rush to judgment too quickly, maybe instead of investigating the entire scenario here," said Beal.

The CEO says he's looking forward to not only serving up good beer, but also providing new jobs. Although he's aware of the eyebrow raising remarks made by Robert O'Neil, the former U.S Navy Seal Team 6 member who was a previous leader in the company, Beal says he can't censor others.

"I may not necessarily agree with what Rob says every time but we don't censor Rob. He said a lot of pro-LGBTQ comments on social media as well."

Beal tells News 3 the brewery will make an impact in the community, as he chose Norfolk and Ghent specifically because of the active military community.

"We love our country, our veterans, active duty military, and we love our first responders," said Beal.

"As a community, we have a choice or a moment to bring up our concerns. Whether that will change, whether they will open or not I don't know," said Kaley Rios, who's concerned about Armed Forces Brewery.

In the end, families in the room voted on the brewing company's application to open.

"Six yes and 11 no's. The majority vote is to not support the obligation with concerns," said Civic League officials.

The civic league vote is just a formality. Norfolk city council member Andria McClellan told News 3's Kelsey Jones that the new business has not reached out to them, nor has city council approved a conditional use permit for them.

However, McClellan says the company will be able to take over from O'Connor and operate for 120 days before going to the city and requesting a conditional use permit.

They can temporarily operate a tasting room while they wait for formal approval.

Brewing company leaders say they looking forward to opening their doors in the fall.