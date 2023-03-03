Watch Now
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater sustains fire damage: VBFD

Virginia Beach Fire Department
Posted at 5:24 AM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 05:24:29-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.— Firefighters responded to a fire at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on Friday, March 3, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Crews first arrived at the scene, located in the 3500 block of Cellar Door Way, around 1:37 a.m.

The first crew to arrive saw heavy fire in the back of the amphitheater and began placing a hose line into service. More crews also placed hose lines into service upon arrival.

The fire was under control around 2:30 a.m. and no firefighters or civilian injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

