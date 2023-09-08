Vice President is visiting Hampton University

HAMPTON, Va. — Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Hampton University on Sept. 14.

The Vice President is coming to the university as part of the "Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour," according to White House press release. The tour focuses on issues that disproportionately impact young people across the country: reproductive freedom, gun safety, climate action, voting rights, LGBTQ+ equality and book bans.

The White House said that the Vice President will visit historically Black colleges and universities, Hispanic-serving institutions, community colleges, apprenticeship programs, and state schools. The goal is to show how the Biden-Harris administration has delivered for young people and to hear directly from students.

She will also urge attendees to register to vote, use their voice and stay engaged, according to the White House press release.

The "Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour" has announced the following stops:

