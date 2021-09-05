Victim airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after vehicle-pedestrian crash in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - A man was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Elizabeth City early Sunday morning.

According to police, at about 2:40 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving a motor vehicle striking a pedestrian in the 100 block of South Hughes Boulevard. When they arrived at the scene, officers found the pedestrian in the right southbound lane of the road and the vehicle in the left southbound lane.

The pedestrian was not conscious and had no forms of identification on his person. Police say the victim is a Hispanic male standing around 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds, wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, brown shoes and a black hat.

He was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where he was then transferred to Nightingale and airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police say this is an active investigation, and urge anyone with information to call the department at (252) 335-4321, or the Crime Line at (252) 355-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.