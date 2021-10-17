Watch
News

Actions

Victim dies after early morning shooting, crash in Chesapeake

items.[0].image.alt
News 3 Photojournalist Lydia Johnson
Generic: Police Lights
Posted at 7:54 AM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 08:06:10-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating after a victim was killed in a shooting and crash in the city early Sunday morning.

According to police, at 1:28 a.m., officers received a report of shots fired in the area of Indian River Road and Sparrow Road. Dispatch also received a report of a crash with injuries at Indian River Road and Oaklette Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene of the crash, they found the driver unconscious, unresponsive and suffering from gunshot injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police said the victim's vehicle came to rest on the raised center median and had been struck by multiple shots.

There is currently no suspect information, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know has information on this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections