Victim dies after early morning shooting, crash in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating after a victim was killed in a shooting and crash in the city early Sunday morning.

According to police, at 1:28 a.m., officers received a report of shots fired in the area of Indian River Road and Sparrow Road. Dispatch also received a report of a crash with injuries at Indian River Road and Oaklette Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene of the crash, they found the driver unconscious, unresponsive and suffering from gunshot injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police said the victim's vehicle came to rest on the raised center median and had been struck by multiple shots.

There is currently no suspect information, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know has information on this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.