Victim dies from injuries after shooting at Newport News apartment building

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - One person was killed in a shooting outside of an apartment building in Newport News early Saturday morning.

According to police, at about 1:47 a.m., officers were called to the 500 block of Purlieu Drive for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside of an apartment building.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Police have not released the victim's identity or exact age, and say there is currently no suspect information.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.