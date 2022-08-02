Watch Now
Victim flown to trauma center in serious condition after crash involving bicycle, vehicle in Outer Banks

Posted at 6:49 PM, Aug 02, 2022
CURRITUCK Co., N.C. - One person was seriously injured after a crash involving a bicyclist and a motor vehicle in Corolla, North Carolina.

According to the Currituck County Department of Fire and EMS, the crash happened in the 800 block of Ocean Trail at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

One victim was flown to a local trauma center; medics said their condition was serious but stable.

The crash's cause is still under investigation.

"As a reminder, always remember to wear a helmet while biking!" the Currituck County Department of Fire and EMS said.

