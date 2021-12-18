Watch
Victim hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - One victim is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Norfolk Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in at 12:40 p.m. Officers responded to the 9600 block of Duffy's Lane, where they found the victim, a male, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim's age and identity are currently unknown, and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

