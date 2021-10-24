Victim in critical condition after being trapped inside home, rescued during Suffolk house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. - A victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being trapped inside a home during a Sunday morning fire in Suffolk.

According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, crews were called to a single-story building fire in the 700 block of Hollywood Avenue at about 1:26 a.m. The first unit arrived at the scene five minutes later to find heavy fire coming from the front of the building and fire venting from the left side and attic space.

One person was pulled out of the home by other citizens and was in the street before crews arrived. Crews also learned that there was still someone trapped inside, and entered the home's back window to find a disabled, bedridden person in bed with heavy smoke conditions and zero visibility.

The male occupant was rescued through the back window, then taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by Nightingale.

The fire was called under control at 1:54 a.m. No firefighters were injured, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said. The person rescued by citizens was also evaluated on scene by medics and was not taken to the hospital.

Three people were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire is under investigation by the Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office.