Victim killed in single-vehicle Suffolk crash, police on scene

Suffolk Police Department
Posted at 5:55 AM, Feb 26, 2022
SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department is investigating after someone was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 1900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard at 1:30 a.m. for a report of a crash. When they arrived, they found one victim dead.

No other injuries have been reported.

Police said two eastbound lanes of Portsmouth Boulevard were closed while they investigated the crash. Expect delays in the area as police conduct their investigation.

The incident is still under investigation, and there is no further information available at this time.

