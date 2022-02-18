Victim taken to hospital with gunshot injury after shots fired in Virginia Beach restaurant parking lot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating after a person was injured and a business was damaged in an early Friday morning shooting.

According to police, just after 2 a.m., people working at the Vibes Lounge on N. Great Neck Road heard gunfire coming from the parking lot. When officers arrived, they saw a vehicle driving away from the scene and conducted a traffic stop.

One of the vehicle's occupants was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

During the investigation, officers also found a stray bullet from the incident that had struck a business's window across N. Great Neck Road. No injuries were reported in connection with the stray bullet.

The incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.