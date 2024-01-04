Victims of motorcycle crash on West Norfolk Bridge identified

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The two people who died after hitting a wall on the West Norfolk Bridge and being ejected into the water have been identified.

John Hood

The driver of the motorcycle was 27-year-old Henry C. Holmes of Suffolk, and the passenger was 35-year-old Anjuli S. Fine of Virginia Beach, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

News 3

After the crash around 8 a.m. on Dec. 31, Fire and Rescue performed a water rescue on the two, and they were pronounced dead at the scene by medics, according to police.

News Neighbors near W. Norfolk Bridge recall crash that killed two John Hood

The crash is under investigation by the Portsmouth Police Traffic Unit.

Stay with News 3 for updates.