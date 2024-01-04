Watch Now
Victims of motorcycle crash on West Norfolk Bridge identified

Posted at 3:59 PM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 16:53:08-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The two people who died after hitting a wall on the West Norfolk Bridge and being ejected into the water have been identified.

The driver of the motorcycle was 27-year-old Henry C. Holmes of Suffolk, and the passenger was 35-year-old Anjuli S. Fine of Virginia Beach, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

After the crash around 8 a.m. on Dec. 31, Fire and Rescue performed a water rescue on the two, and they were pronounced dead at the scene by medics, according to police.

The crash is under investigation by the Portsmouth Police Traffic Unit.

