Video: News 3 Morning Team's take on the Red Bull Paper Plane World Championship

AUSTRIA - Paper plane competitors and fans from around the world gather in Austria to take part in the Red Bull Paper Wings event, also known as the paper plane world championship, the News 3 morning team took on the challenge and had one of their own in Norfolk, Va.

The event at Red Bull's Hangar-7 in Salzburg took place for the first time since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic.

Pakistani Rana Muhammad Usman Saeed topped the longest airtime podium with this plane staying aloft for 14.86 seconds while Serbian Lazar Krstic won the distance discipline with his throw of just over 200 feet (61.11 metres).

In the aerobatics competition, it was South Korean Seunghoon Lee who was judged the winner after being awarded 46 points for his performance.

