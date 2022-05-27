Video shows man damaging Emancipation and Freedom Monument in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Capitol Police released a video Friday and asked for help to identify the man who vandalized the Emancipation and Freedom Monument on Brown’s Island in Richmond.

The man, according to police, rode his bike to the monument where he confronted two women. When the women left, the man approached the monument.

Virginia Capitol Police Emancipation and Freedom Monument vandalized in Richmond.



"He can be seen on camera pulling on various parts of the monument’s large bronze figures, and at one point he swings from a bar and chains so hard that they are bent and damaged," Virginia Capitol Police spokesperson Joe Macenka wrote. "Security camera footage indicates the damage occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday, May 13."

The monument, which was dedicated in September 2021, honors the contributions of African Americans in Virginia who fought for freedom both before and after Emancipation.

Jack Mayer

The two twelve-foot bronze statues depict a man, woman, and child newly freed from slavery.

“We are hoping someone in the community will recognize this individual so we can bring him to justice,” Col. Anthony S. Pike, the Capitol Police chief, said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Capitol Police at 804-786-2568.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.