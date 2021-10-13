Video shows Oscar Smith High School student allegedly assaulting staff member

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police are investigating an assault that took place between a student and a staff member at Oscar Smith High School.

A video circulated across social media Tuesday afternoon allegedly shows a student physically assaulting a teacher's aide in a classroom at the high school. We are working to obtain the video.

Chesapeake Public Schools confirmed the assault with News 3 and said they are working with police to investigate.

Oscar Smith High School Principal Paul Joseph sent out the following message to parents and students:

"Good afternoon, this is Paul Joseph, principal of Oscar Smith HS with an important message for the Oscar Smith High School community. Earlier today, first responders reported to OSHS in response to a medical emergency involving the assault of a staff member. Administration has been notified that students are circulating a video of the incident. We have been working in collaboration with the Chesapeake Police Department to investigate this situation. We take these matters seriously and plan to prosecute the offender to the fullest extent of the law.

"Parents, I want to remind our students that acts of violence are not tolerated and will result in serious consequences. We urge you to take some time to speak with your child about school safety and discourage your child from participating in or promoting school violence. With a continued home and school partnership, we can all ensure the safety of students and staff as they enter Oscar Smith High School. Thank you for your cooperation."

This is a developing story.