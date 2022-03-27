Vietnam War veterans to receive free lapel pins at NEX stores on National Vietnam War Veterans Day

NORFOLK, Va. - In honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, free lapel pins will be distributed.

March 29 marks National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

From 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., lapel pins will be distributed at select NEX locations on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The lapel pins will be given to Vietnam veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces from November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975.

“This is the fifth year in a row that the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) has distributed the lapel pins in its NEX stores on National Vietnam War Veterans Day,” said Bill Marx, Marketing Promotion Coordinator for NEXCOM. “We are honored to welcome these heroes into our store and present them with a lapel pin to thank them for their service and sacrifice. Our store associates look forward to this day each year as many of them are veterans themselves or have a family member that is a veteran.”

On March 28, 2017, the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act was signed, officially recognizing March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

For more information on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, click here.

