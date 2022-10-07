Viral Norfolk Police officers host meet and greet

NORFOLK, Va. — The public had a chance to meet some local police officers who recently went viral.

Norfolk Police officers Sean Gilley and Anthony Marquez went viral along with their recruiting and crime prevention teams. Social media quickly became intrigued by the officers' looks.

Members of the public had a chance to meet and take pictures with them Thursday night. Representatives from the Norfolk Police Department Public Information Office also hosted a table at the event to provide information on recruitment and the department's community initiatives.

In addition, a few police cars were on display outside the Market.

By the way...the officers are single.