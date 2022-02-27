Watch
Virginia ABC removes 7 Russian-sourced vodka brands after Gov. Youngkin calls for 'decisive action' supporting Ukraine

Scott Eisen/AP
FILE - An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The Sidetrack, a gay bar on the north side of Chicago, July 29, 2013. The United States and Europe are slapping official sanctions on Russian banks and tech companies.  But bars and liquor stores across America and Canada have found another way to punish Russia for invading Ukraine: They’re pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead. (AP Photo/Scott Eisen)
Posted at 1:35 PM, Feb 27, 2022
Virginia ABC stores will remove seven Russian-sourced vodka brands from their shelves following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to a tweet from the ABC, the decision was made after Gov. Glenn Youngkin called for "decisive action" in support of Ukraine.

The following brands will be pulled from store shelves:

  • Beluga
  • Hammer & Sickle
  • Imperia
  • Mamont
  • Organika
  • Russian Standard
  • ZYR

The ABC said Russian-themed brands not produced in Russia, like Stolichnaya and Smirnoff, will not be removed.

"As the sole retailer of distilled spirits in Virginia, Virginia ABC remains committed to providing customers and licensees with a wide range of products," a Facebook post from the ABC read. "We are currently reviewing other products that we carry to determine if they have origins in Russia."

