Virginia ABC removes 7 Russian-sourced vodka brands after Gov. Youngkin calls for 'decisive action' supporting Ukraine

Virginia ABC stores will remove seven Russian-sourced vodka brands from their shelves following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to a tweet from the ABC, the decision was made after Gov. Glenn Youngkin called for "decisive action" in support of Ukraine.

The following brands will be pulled from store shelves:

Beluga

Hammer & Sickle

Imperia

Mamont

Organika

Russian Standard

ZYR

The ABC said Russian-themed brands not produced in Russia, like Stolichnaya and Smirnoff, will not be removed.

"As the sole retailer of distilled spirits in Virginia, Virginia ABC remains committed to providing customers and licensees with a wide range of products," a Facebook post from the ABC read. "We are currently reviewing other products that we carry to determine if they have origins in Russia."