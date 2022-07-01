Virginia ABC extends hours for 31 stores, including Norfolk location

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) has decided to extend the closing hours of 31 stores across the state effective July 1, 2022.
“The steady rise in sales in these 31 stores around their 7 p.m. closing time demonstrated to us that customers were shopping for distilled spirits, Virginia wines and mixers later in the day,” said Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill. “Extending the closing to 9 p.m. should provide in-store and online customers with greater convenience and time to make their product selections.”
The extended hours for would go from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Saturday for the following stores:
- Amelia (store 351) – 15127 Patrick Henry Highway
- Amherst (store 285) – 199 Ambriar Shopping Center
- Appomattox (store 354) – 7795 Richmond Highway
- Bedford (store 160) – 1128 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Suite 700
- Big Stone Gap (store 206) – 18 E. Fourth St. S.
- Bowling Green (store 239) – 320 W. Broaddus Ave., Unit E
- Chase City (store 172) – 112 N. Main St.
- Chatham (store 283) – 13701 U.S. Highway 29, Suite P
- Chincoteague (store 177) – 4371 Pension St.
- Clarksville (store 214) – 608 Virginia Ave.
- Colonial Beach (store 130) – 700 McKinney Blvd., Suite 800
- Crewe (store 164) – 1618 W. Virginia Ave.
- Fishersville (store 296) – 32 Windward Drive, Suite 114
- Floyd (store 395) – 117 Parkview Road NE
- Forest (store 396) – 12130 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Suite 5
- Galax (store 96) – 974 E. Stuart Drive, Suite E
- Goochland (store 304) – 2734 Fairground Road
- Hardy (store 213) – 12990 Booker T. Washington Highway
- Hillsville (store 141) – 441 W. Stuart Drive
- King George (store 221) – 16424 Consumer Row
- Lawrenceville (store 157) – 93 Brunswick Square Court
- Moneta (store 410) – 14807 Moneta Road, Suite B
- Montpelier (store 390) – 16605 Mountain Road
- Norfolk (store 71) – 143-B Granby St.
- Oak Hall (store 162) – 7017 Lankford Highway
- Orange (store 163) – 583 N. Madison Road, Space 9
- Pearisburg (store 199) – 140 Kinter Way
- Powhatan (store 77) – 1800 South Creek One, Space H
- Richmond (store 205) – 2288 John Rolfe Parkway, Unit 16
- Rustburg (store 399) – 1051 Village Highway, Suite H
- Tappahannock (store 198) – 1628 Tappahannock Blvd.