Virginia ABC extends hours for 31 stores, including Norfolk location

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) has decided to extend the closing hours of 31 stores across the state effective July 1, 2022.

“The steady rise in sales in these 31 stores around their 7 p.m. closing time demonstrated to us that customers were shopping for distilled spirits, Virginia wines and mixers later in the day,” said Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill. “Extending the closing to 9 p.m. should provide in-store and online customers with greater convenience and time to make their product selections.”

The extended hours for would go from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Saturday for the following stores:

