Virginia animal shelter has very own 'grumpy cat'

(WVVA) — Are you familiar with the popular 'grumpy cat' memes?

Well, an animal shelter in Virginia has a real-life grumpy cat of its own, and this feline is making headlines.

His name is Milo. Right now, he's living at the Tazewell County Animal Shelter.

Anyone who visits the shelter will also see a sign by Milo that says, "My name is Milo. It has been zero days since I smacked someone for no reason!"

The shelter says they noticed early on that Milo was not scared of humans but likes to remind them who is boss, without using his claws though.

He's not mean, just grumpy.

"We thought it would be cute to put a little sign on his cage to see if we could make it a few days. We have yet to make it past zero days. So... He's not a bad boy, he's not mean, he's just very mischievous," said Director Ginny Dawson.

Milo seemed to enjoy the attention, or at least knew to play nice, for the camera.